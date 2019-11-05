ST. LOUIS • Minutes after stealing a car in Soulard, a carjacker was killed after crashing the car into a tractor-trailer early Tuesday in St. Louis.
His two accomplices in the wrecked vehicle were arrested at the scene.
Police haven't released the name of the carjacker who died or the two in custody.
The carjacking was reported at 10th and Lami streets at 1:54 a.m. Tuesday. They only got about six blocks before crashing at Seventh Boulevard and Barton Street. The crash was reported at 2:03 a.m. It's on the border between Soulard and the Kosciusko neighborhood of St. Louis. Seventh Boulevard is the dividing line.
Homicides detectives with the St. Louis Police Department are investigating, along with the department's accident-reconstruction team. Under Missouri law, prosecutors can file murder charges against the accomplices if someone dies during the commission of a felony, even if the accomplices did not directly cause the death.
Carjackings are up in St. Louis this year, compared with last year. About a month ago, the Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis city was averaging nearly one carjacking a day.
According to statistics from the St. Louis Police Department through the end of September, there had been three carjackings in Soulard this year, compared with five between January and September of 2018.
Total crime in the Soulard neighborhood, from April through September this year, is down nearly 12%, compared to the same six-month period last year. Total crime includes violent crimes and property crimes. Carjacking is classified under robbery, a violent crime.