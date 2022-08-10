 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Misconduct charges dropped against ex-St. Louis County officer in diversion deal

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors this week dropped five misdemeanor charges of misusing official information against a former St. Louis County police officer.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office dismissed the 2021 case against Amy Loftus, a former St. Louis County police officer, as part of a diversion agreement, said her lawyer Peter Bruntrager. He said the terms of the agreement were confidential but that "we're happy with the outcome we were able to reach with the state."

Typically, diversion programs, sometimes called deferred prosecution agreements, include the dismissal of charges if defendants comply and break no laws for 18 to 24 months.

Loftus, 39, of Creve Coeur was accused of making 17 searches for "sensitive and restricted information" of fellow officers and one for her mother in the Regional Justice Information Service (REJIS) database from January to April of 2020. Each of those searches also included searches in the Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System (MULES).

After police learned of Loftus' searches, she told the department she was "curious" about whether one of the officers she searched for was older than her.

