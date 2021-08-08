Missing 1-year-old girl found dead in pond in Calhoun County, Ill.

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ill. — A missing 1-year-old girl was found dead in a pond early Sunday morning after a search party scoured a rural stretch of Calhoun County trying to find her, Sheriff Bill Heffington said.

The sheriff's office got a call about 10:30 p.m. Saturday night that a 1-year-old girl had been missing for several minutes from a home near Ash Bridge Hollow Road, Heffington said. The home is near the Batchtown area, about a 1.5 hour drive north of St. Louis.

Soon a search team of volunteer firefighters and family formed to search the rural, brushy area. Police dogs and an Illinois State Police plane aided in the search, Heffington said.

Search leaders called for a break about 4:30 a.m. and soon after a volunteer spotted the child's body in a nearby pond, Heffington said.

Heffington, who is also the county coroner, said now his office will perform an autopsy to confirm the cause of death.

"The family is distraught as you can imagine," Heffington said. "It's a parent's worst nightmare."

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.