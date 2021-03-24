Missing 11-year-old girl from Florissant area returns home

UPDATED at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday with police announcing that the girl has been found safe.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police canceled an endangered person advisory on Wednesday morning after a missing 11-year-old girl returned home safely.

The girl had been missing after leaving her home on Windsor Drive in the Florissant area about 4 p.m. Tuesday. Police said she had some medical issues and could be in danger.

The advisory was canceled about 8 a.m. Wednesday. Police did not reveal any details about the girl's disappearance except to say she was home and safe.