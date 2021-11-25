Missing 54 years, slain officer’s badge found at St. Charles police memorabilia show

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Zane Ziegler, a retired Champaign police officer, was curious last month when a fellow exhibitor at a police memorabilia show said that he had a vintage badge from the department.

When Ziegler saw the star emblazoned with the number 80, “I about fell over,” he said.

The badge had belonged to Robert Tatman, a Champaign officer killed on duty with his own service revolver on Nov. 25, 1967. The case remains unsolved, and for 54 years, so was the question of where his badge went.

Ziegler bought the star from the other vendor at the National Police Collector’s Show in St. Charles, and has reclaimed it for Champaign, where he was an officer from 1975 to 2003 and remains the department’s historian.

“I had no idea it was out there. Nobody did. It wasn’t on our radar,” Ziegler said.

He declined to say how much he paid, but acknowledged it was more than the $355 he shelled out in a 2012 eBay transaction. That’s when he obtained another Champaign police gem, the No. 7 badge of Thomas Dodsworth, killed in the line of duty July 6, 1913 in a shootout with a bootlegger.