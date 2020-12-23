Missing East St. Louis man's shooting caught on doorbell camera

EAST ST. LOUIS — Metro East authorities have video footage from a doorbell camera showing the shooting of an East St. Louis man who's been missing since August, court documents filed this week show.

Kein W. Eastman, 36, was kidnapped from a home in the 1700 block of North 43rd Street in East St. Louis on Aug. 13 by a man who thought Eastman stole his "grillz," or decorative mouthpiece, Nicholas Manns of the Illinois State Police wrote in a court affidavit obtained by the Post-Dispatch.

Manns is director of the Public Safety Enforcement Group, a new unit aimed at investigating violent crime in East St. Louis.

Eastman was taken at gunpoint to an apartment in the 1200 block of Kansas Avenue in East St. Louis where he'd been earlier in the day, Manns wrote.

Police obtained recordings from the apartment's Ring Doorbell camera in September. They show that about 90 minutes after Eastman was taken to the apartment, he was led back outside, tried to escape and was shot in the head or face by the brother of the man who was searching for his mouthpiece, Manns wrote.

Witnesses saw Eastman bleeding but he was able to run away. Investigators later recovered a .45 caliber shell casing from the scene.