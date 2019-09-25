UPDATED at 6:20 a.m. Thursday with details from South Dakota jail
EDMUNDSON — A 16-year-old girl missing from Edmundson was found safe Wednesday night, and the man suspected of abducting her was in custody after a high-speed chase in the Badlands area of South Dakota.
The girl, Gabriella Yonko, was with 26-year-old Christopher Johnson of Breckenridge Hills when they were taken into custody by police in Philip, South Dakota. Johnson was being held in the Winner City Jail on Thursday morning, a jail employee said. The jail had no information about charges against Johnson.
Based on the way a South Dakota sheriff's office worded the news on social media, it wasn't clear if the police there considered the girl to be a victim of a kidnapping. "They have been captured in Philip, Sd." the Mellette County sheriff's office announced on Facebook, above photos of the pair.
Edmundson police called it an abduction. Police in that municipality of St. Louis County, where the girl lives, sent out a public notice Tuesday saying they were searching for a 16-year-old girl who was abducted from her uncle's Edmundson home Monday evening. Just after midnight Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an "endangered person alert."
Johnson was seen taking Gabriella away in a black 2008 Lexus LS. Johnson had previously escaped from custody and was known to be "physically violent," according to Edmundson police.
On Wednesday afternoon, Edmundson police said they had received a call from authorities in South Dakota, who told them they had found the car the teen and Johnson were in and had started chasing it.
Police put spike strips on the road, but that didn't stop the vehicle. Once police saw how fast Johnson was traveling, they called the chase off, police said.
However, Johnson's car soon crashed, police say, and it was found empty. Police dogs and helicopters took up the search. By 4:30 p.m. the pair had been located.
Police said Gabriella was safe, and both she and Johnson were taken into custody without further incident.
Authorities gave several spellings of the girl's first name. Edmundson police said Wednesday night they believed it is Gabriel.
Edmundson, a city of about 800 people, is south of Interstate 70 and near St. Louis Lambert International Airport and the cities of Woodson Terrace and St. Ann.
Taylor Tiamoyo Harris and Kim Bell of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this story.