Missing Florissant girl, 13, found safe in St. Louis

A missing 13-year-old girl who was the focus of an endangered person advisory Monday morning has been found safe, police said early Tuesday.
The girl had been last seen Thursday, when she apparently ran away from home in Florissant. She didn't have her medication for bipolar and other illnesses. On Sunday night, about 10:30 p.m., she called her aunt crying and said she didn't know where she was. The call then disconnected, police said.
Police said she was found safe in St. Louis.
