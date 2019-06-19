Updated Wednesday evening with confirmation of the dead man's identity.
ST. LOUIS • The St. Louis Fire Department recovered a body in the Mississippi River near Jefferson Barracks Park Tuesday afternoon. On Wednesday authorities confirmed the body was that of George Richard Huber, 70, of the 6600 block of Ashbury Drive in the Affton area.
St. Louis County police were searching for the missing man Tuesday when they found Huber's vehicle in the park nearby and later found his body in the river, officials said.
The recovery team used a drone to pinpoint the body in the water, officials said.
The fire department's marine rescue task force assisted police and the Missouri Highway Patrol in locating and recovering Huber's body, officials said. The search was also assisted by the St. Louis County Park Rangers.
St. Louis County police are handling the investigation, officials said.