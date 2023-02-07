UPDATED at 2 p.m. with more on dive team

O'FALLON, Ill. — Divers have recovered the body and vehicle of a Metro East man in a retention pond at St. Elizabeth's Hospital.

David Foster, 50, of Swansea, had been missing since Jan. 13 when he left work in the Belleville area.

Police said they don't suspect foul play. Foster likely crashed into the pond after suffering from a medical emergency while driving himself to the hospital the day he went missing, police said.

Kirk Brueggeman, the police chief in O'Fallon, said Brother's Underwater Recovery used a drone to fly over the pond Monday and spotted a vehicle there. Brueggeman said police hadn't searched the pond previously.

With permission from the hospital and local police, the volunteer group went into the water and verified that the car, a 2002 Honda Civic, belonged to Foster. They saw a person in the vehicle and the description matched Foster.

The car was submerged in 6 to 10 feet of water and was about 30 feet from shore. The retention pond is on the grounds of the hospital, police said.

Searchers then backed off, and the scene was then turned over to police. O'Fallon police brought in Swansea police and the Swansea Fire Department's dive team, and they helped pull the car out. Authorities on Tuesday announced that the body was that of Foster.

Swansea police Chief Matt Blomberg said Foster had left work in Belleville after mentioning to someone that he wasn't feeling well and would be going to the hospital. Foster's family on social media said Foster, who worked at a car dealership in Belleville, was having chest pains. Searchers said that, after leaving work, Foster reportedly stopped by his home in Swansea first before heading to the hospital.

After his disappearance, Swansea police tried several ways to find him. They tracked his cellphone, but it apparently had been shut off. They checked with his bank about recent withdrawals. They used license-plate readers and searched the roads he could have driven between work and the hospital. They asked the state police helicopter pilots to be on the lookout for his car if they saw one in a field. They checked parking lots at bus and train stations in St. Louis.

"It was pretty extensive," Blomberg said of their search. "There were a ton of uncertainties. We didn't know which way he would've gone to the hospital. Our guys would drive different routes. Every day we were checking" various sources to try to find Foster.

The owner of Brother's Underwater Recovery, who asked not to be identified beyond his first name, Ronnie, said his group started at Foster's home in Swansea and mapped the shortest route to the hospital, a 12-minute drive without a single body of water along the path.

Searchers then drove three longer routes. There were a few ponds, but the group's owner said he ruled those out because there were no obvious signs such as tire marks leading to the water. He ruled out a creek along another route because its water was too shallow to hide a submerged vehicle.

Swansea's chief Blomberg said one last check will be with the hospital to see if any video surveillance cameras captured the car entering the water.

Lori Thouvenot, Foster's girlfriend, said Foster worked as a porter at the car dealership, enjoyed grilling and was such a fan of Spiderman that he devoted a room at their house to various Spiderman collectibles.

"He was such a good guy. He could talk to anybody," Thouvenot said.

He is survived by a daughter and a granddaughter.