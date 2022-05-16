Missing man who fell from canoe had no life jacket, clung to seat cushion on Missouri River

Two friends were in a canoe that capsized near the Howell Island Conservation Area on Sunday night. One wore a life jacket and made it to shore alive. The other, who had no life jacket and clung to seat cushions, remained missing Monday.

"We found the seat cushions floating in the turbulent water," Jim McKay, fire marshal with the Monarch Fire Protection District, told the Post-Dispatch. "We searched with infrared cameras and all we found was a deer. There was nothing to give us any indiction of where he might be."

Fire crews called off their search for the missing man about 10:30 p.m. Sunday near Chesterfield. The name of the missing man has not been released.

The search resumed early Monday, with a dive team from the Missouri Highway Patrol joining the Monarch Fire Protection District and St. Louis County authorities, said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

The searchers met up again shortly before 8 a.m. Monday to look along the banks and underwater. The patrol's search is technically a recovery mission, but McKay said searchers are optimistic that the missing man may have made it to the riverbank alive and collapsed from exhaustion.

"I'm always going to hold out hope," he said.

The canoe capsized about 8:15 p.m. Sunday near the Howell Island Conservation Area in St. Charles County. A fisherman on shore saw the canoe capsize and its two occupants in the water, one trying to help the other. The fisherman called 911 to report what he had seen.

One of the men, who is 32 years old, was wearing a life jacket and made it to shore on his own, uninjured, McKay said. Monarch rescuers picked him up from Howell Island. His friend, the one who is missing, was not wearing a life jacket, firefighters were told. The missing man had been holding onto a seat cushion when he went into the water.

"They were best friends, childhood friends," McKay said of the two men on the canoe trip.

During the search late Sunday, drone footage showed turbulent waters near a spillway.

Check back for updates.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.