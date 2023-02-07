UPDATED at 11:10 a.m. with additional detail from police chief

Divers have recovered the body and vehicle of a Metro East man in a retention pond at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, police said.

David Foster, 50, of Swansea, had been missing since Jan. 13 when he left work in the Belleville area.

Police said they don't suspect foul play. Foster may have suffered from a medical emergency on his way to the hospital the day he went missing, police said.

Kirk Brueggeman, the police chief in O'Fallon, said Brother's Underwater Recovery used a drone to fly over the pond Monday and spotted a vehicle there. Brueggeman said police hadn't searched the pond previously.

With permission from the hospital and local police, the volunteer group went into the water and verified that the car, a 2002 Honda Civic, belonged to Foster. Brueggeman said the car was submerged in about 10 feet of water. It was about 30 feet from shore.

Searchers then backed off and the scene was then turned over to police. O'Fallon brought in Swansea police and the Swansea Fire Department's dive team, and they helped pull the car out. Authorities on Tuesday announced that the body was that of Foster.

Swansea police Chief Matt Blomberg said Foster had been at work in Belleville and mentioned to someone that he wasn't feeling well and would be going to the hospital.

After his disappearance, Swansea police tried several ways to find him. They tracked his cell phone, but it apparently had been shut off. They checked with his bank about recent withdrawals. They used license-plate readers and searched the roads he could have driven between work and the hospital. They asked the state police helicopter pilots to be on the lookout for his car if they saw one in a field. They checked parking lots at bus and train stations in St. Louis.

"It was pretty extensive," Blomberg said of their search. "There were a ton of uncertainties. We didn't know which way he would've gone to the hospital. Our guys would drive different routes. Every day we were checking" various sources to try to find Foster.

Blomberg said that, now that Foster and his vehicle have been found, one last check will be with the hospital to see if there is some kind of video surveillance that could have captured the car entering the water.