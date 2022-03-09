Missing St. Charles County 7-year-old girl found safe, mother arrested in Utah

ST. LOUIS — A missing 7-year-old St. Charles County girl and her mother her were found by police in Utah on Wednesday, more than 1,400 miles from home.

Police late Tuesday afternoon issued an endangered person's alert for the child, Piper Johnson, after authorities say her biological mother, Valerie Jean Baker took her during a court-authorized visit at a public library a day earlier.

Baker, 35, of Lake St. Louis, pushed a case worker at the Boone’s Trail Branch library about 3:30 p.m. that day before driving off with her daughter, according to police.

The girl was found safe and her mother was taken into custody without incident in St. George, Utah, on Wednesday, St. Charles police said in a statement.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar charged Baker Tuesday with felony interference with custody and misdemeanor fourth-degree assault.

The vehicle Baker fled with her daughter in was captured on traffic cameras Tuesday near the Colorado-Utah border. Authorities believe Baker has relatives in California.

The Toyota Corolla Baker fled in was still showing front-end damage from November 27 when, police allege, the mother used the car to ram a garage in a failed attempt to kidnap her daughter and her 9-year-old son from their grandmother. She was released from jail in January.

After ramming the garage in November, Baker got into the home and assaulted her mother, police said. Officers arrested her at the home.

St. Charles County prosecutors charged Baker in the November attempt with fourth-degree domestic assault and first-degree property damage. Her bail was set at $50,000 cash.

Baker was scheduled for a court hearing last Thursday, but it was continued until April 21.

The Missouri Department of Social Services was given court-ordered legal custody of Baker's children after the November assault charge, Lohmar told the Post-Dispatch this week.

Lohmar said in a statement Wednesday that the girl would be returned to her grandparents as soon as possible. Baker remained in custody in Utah Wednesday and will need to be extradited to Missouri, a spokesperson for Lohmar's office said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.