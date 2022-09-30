Missing St. Louis County man found shot dead in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis County man reported missing this week was found shot dead inside a car Thursday in St. Louis, police said.

Jaran Rogers, 22, was discovered about 6:40 p.m. in a vehicle behind the 5900 block of Kennerly Avenue. He was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Police were called to Kennerly for a "supposed sudden death." St. Louis homicide detectives are investigating the killing. Police said they have no suspects.

The scene is in the city's Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood, north of Martin Luther King Drive.

Rogers lived in the 2200 block of Luxmore Drive, in unincorporated north St. Louis County.

On Monday, St. Louis County police took a missing person report on Rogers, said St. Louis County police Officer Adrian Washington.

Rogers had last been seen on a doorbell camera Monday afternoon, leaving the home on Luxmore where he lived with his mother, said Doug Inman, a former youth pastor at the First Baptist Church in Ferguson. The mother's doorbell camera showed him walking to his car and driving away, Inman said.

Rogers' mother could not be reached Friday morning.

Inman posted details on social media while Rogers was still missing. Inman said that Rogers' wallet was left at home and that his new cell phone apparently had been sold by someone other than Rogers.

Inman said Rogers had "a heart of gold," was active in the church youth group and went on a mission trip to Texas. When Inman left First Baptist Church in June and gave his final sermon there as associate pastor, Rogers came to hear him speak.

"He came up beforehand and gave me a hug. I said thanks for coming and he said, 'I wouldn't miss it,'" Inman said.

Rogers is the third member of the church's youth group to die in recent years. The first to die was Willie Owens, 18. He was killed in August 2020 while riding in a vehicle that crashed into a garage in the 3900 block of Del Lago Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County. Another was Sha’leah A. Hamblin, a pregnant 19-year-old woman who was fatally struck on Interstate 170 by a hit-and-run driver in July 2021.

All three were good friends, Inman said. They were among about 15 people who were active in the youth group and mission trips.

"I'm sad and numb and it just hurts to lose another student, another person who had a bright future," Inman said.