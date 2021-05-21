Missing teen from Farmington, Mo., found dead

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A teen reported missing from Farmington, Mo., was found dead on Thursday, sources told the Daily Journal Online.
Mikayla Jones, 18, was reported missing on May 7 and was reportedly last seen on May 4 or May 5. Her cell phone had been off since Tuesday, and authorities traced the phone to unincorporated Washington County, Mo., where it was last active.
In a statement Friday, Jones' mother, Stacie Jones, said, "Our lives have changed forever. As a parent there is no way to prepare for the unbearable feeling that comes with a tragedy like this.
"But, comfort can be found knowing that I will see my daughter again. I’m humbly appreciative of the unity the community has shown to group together and work cohesively as a large extended family with one goal in mind, to find Mikayla. A sincere thank you to the Washington County Sheriff’s department for their tireless efforts, and to the outpouring of love, support and prayers from friends and strangers alike."
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was investigating Jones’ disappearance, along with the Missouri Highway Patrol. The Mineral Area Major Case Squad was activated to assist the sheriff’s office with the search and investigation.