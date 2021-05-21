Missing teen from Farmington, Mo., found dead

FARMINGTON, Mo. — A teen reported missing from Farmington, Mo., was found dead on Thursday, sources told the Daily Journal Online.

Mikayla Jones, 18, was reported missing on May 7 and was reportedly last seen on May 4 or May 5. Her cell phone had been off since Tuesday, and authorities traced the phone to unincorporated Washington County, Mo., where it was last active.

In a statement Friday, Jones' mother, Stacie Jones, said, "Our lives have changed forever. As a parent there is no way to prepare for the unbearable feeling that comes with a tragedy like this.

"But, comfort can be found knowing that I will see my daughter again. I’m humbly appreciative of the unity the community has shown to group together and work cohesively as a large extended family with one goal in mind, to find Mikayla. A sincere thank you to the Washington County Sheriff’s department for their tireless efforts, and to the outpouring of love, support and prayers from friends and strangers alike."