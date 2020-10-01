Missing tools, a TV or a moped? St. Louis police may have your property.

ST. LOUIS — City police are trying to connect property owners with about 200 to 300 stolen items recovered in a recent bust.
Officers found the items while carrying out a Sept. 10 search warrant at a suspected drug house in the 3800 block of Ohio Avenue on the edge of the Dutchtown and Gravois Park neighborhoods, police said.
Detectives found four firearms and methamphetamines on the property along with the stolen goods, including three trailers, dozens of electronics, power tools, a concrete mixer and a red Coleman moped.
Two of the trailers have been returned to their owners, but police are still searching for the owner of the third. The electronics include tablets, laptops, TVs and stereos along with one set of power tools that included the owner's initials: DHR.
"These appeared to be mostly crimes of opportunity," said St. Louis police Det. Matthew Boettigheimer with the Third District Burglary Squad.
This is the squad's second large-scale theft ring bust in about a year. In December 2019, the squad busted two men now criminally accused of burglarizing residential rehab projects around the city. Police recovered more than 150 items in that case. The charges against the men, Beau Taylor and Ricky Lee Manning, are pending.
"These types of investigations with this big of a recovery are somewhat rare," Boettigheimer said. "People usually try to get rid of stolen items quickly, but we have had two like this in the last year."
Police have not charged suspects in this new theft ring as they search for victims.
Police are asking people who have had only electronics, tools, a red moped or a trailer stolen within the last year to email the burglary squad at recoveredproperty@slmpd.org. Residents should include their name, phone number, city and complaint number, if possible.
If email is not possible, people can also call the Central Patrol Division at 314-444-2500 and ask for a Third District Burglary Squad Detective.
The department said to expect about a week delay in responses as detectives work through a large volume of claims from possible property owners.
