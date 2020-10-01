Missing tools, a TV or a moped? St. Louis police may have your property.

ST. LOUIS — City police are trying to connect property owners with about 200 to 300 stolen items recovered in a recent bust.

Officers found the items while carrying out a Sept. 10 search warrant at a suspected drug house in the 3800 block of Ohio Avenue on the edge of the Dutchtown and Gravois Park neighborhoods, police said.

Detectives found four firearms and methamphetamines on the property along with the stolen goods, including three trailers, dozens of electronics, power tools, a concrete mixer and a red Coleman moped.

Two of the trailers have been returned to their owners, but police are still searching for the owner of the third. The electronics include tablets, laptops, TVs and stereos along with one set of power tools that included the owner's initials: DHR.

"These appeared to be mostly crimes of opportunity," said St. Louis police Det. Matthew Boettigheimer with the Third District Burglary Squad.