TROY, Ill. — A 53-year-old man missing for seven months before being found in a storage closet at his home died by suicide, the Madison County coroner said Wednesday.

Richard J. Maedge was first reported missing by his wife on April 27, authorities said. She told Troy police he had called her the day before to say he was leaving work early.

His wife came home and found his vehicle parked outside, police said. His wallet and keys were in the home, and his wife never saw him again.

Officers began investigating and seven months later on Dec. 11, his wife called 911 and said she found his body in a "concealed storage area located in the bedroom closet," Madison County Coroner Stephen Nonn wrote in a release. His body was heavily decomposed.

Nonn said the concealed room was apparently only big enough for one person to be in there at a time.

“I decided to put the Christmas tree up, and I was looking for a tote of Christmas ornaments, and that’s when I discovered him,” his wife Jennifer Maedge told the Belleville News-Democrat in December.

Nonn ruled Maedge's death a suicide by hanging. There were no drugs in his system other than Ibuprofen.

"There were no other injuries found during the autopsy examination or evidence found that would indicate anything nefarious regarding Mr. Maedge’s death," the coroner wrote.