Missing woman and toddler found dead Saturday in vehicle in Bridgeton
Crime scene tape
© Fer Gregory

BRIDGETON — A mother and toddler were found dead in their vehicle Saturday, days after being reported missing.

Police are now investigating the deaths of Kanisha Richardson, 37, and two-year-old Ava Richardson, of Bridgeton. The pair were last seen Monday evening in a red 2014 GMC Terrain near their home in the 11300 block of Hi Tower Drive. They were reported missing Wednesday, when an Endangered Missing Person Advisory was issued by the Missouri Highway Patrol, and Bridgeton police began looking into the matter.

Around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 12100 block of Nottingham Lane in Bridgeton, where they found the vehicle and the two individuals dead inside.

