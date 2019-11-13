Missing woman's car found 1.5 miles from her St. Louis County home

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police are searching for a 28-year-old woman last seen in unincorporated St. Louis County on Tuesday morning. Her car was found a five-minute drive from her home.
Jennifer Rothwell was last seen leaving her home in the 12600 block of Northwinds Drive. Her 2011 Hyundai Sonata was found near the intersection of Fee Fee Road and Olive Boulevard later on Tuesday. Rothwell has not been in contact with anyone since she was last seen, county police said.
Rothwell is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long, light brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing "business attire" according to police.
"Jennifer has no history of leaving and is normally in contact with family members and friends on a daily basis," a statement from St. Louis County police reads.
The police Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation.