ST. LOUIS COUNTY — The husband of a missing 28-year-old woman was jailed Thursday morning on suspicion of murder.
The missing woman is Jennifer Rothwell. She was last seen leaving her home in the 12600 block of Northwinds Drive on Tuesday. She was on her way to work, and her car later was found abandoned about 1.5 miles from her home.
The husband's arrest, at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday, came on the same day police searched the couple's home, north of Creve Coeur. The husband, 28, was booked on suspicion of first-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. Charges had not been filed, as of Thursday morning.
The Post-Dispatch is not naming her husband because he has not been charged. A jail official said the man is jailed on a 24-hour hold, which means he would be released unless charges are filed in that time. The man was arrested by St. Louis County police.
A county police spokesman, Sgt. Benjamin Granda, said early Thursday that detectives had worked around-the-clock and he had no information on an arrest.
"As soon as we receive an updated briefing from them, we will circle back to you," Granda said by email. "The investigation has the potential to evolve as more of the facts and circumstances are uncovered."
Jennifer Rothwell's 2011 Hyundai Sonata was found Tuesday near the intersection of Fee Fee Road and Olive Boulevard. Rothwell, who works as a chemical engineer, has not been in contact with anyone since she was last seen, county police said.
Rothwell is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long, light brown curly hair. She was last seen wearing "business attire" according to police.
"Jennifer has no history of leaving and is normally in contact with family members and friends on a daily basis," according to a statement from St. Louis County Police.
The department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the investigation. Officers executed a search warrant at the missing woman's home Wednesday night.
On Wednesday afternoon, about four hours before his arrest, the husband posted a message on his Facebook page.
"Some of you may have heard already, but last night my wife Jennifer went missing," he wrote.
He went on to say that he had filed a police report and that the search was ongoing. He gave his cell phone and the police report number. The cell on Thursday morning went to voicemail.
Jennifer Rothwell's own Facebook page is filled with travel photos, including of their 2015 honeymoon in Hawaii.
Rachel Rice and Christine Byers of the Post-Dispatch staff contributed to this report.