Mississippi man arrested in St. Louis gets 3 years for promoting prostitution
ST. LOUIS — A man from Mississippi pleaded guilty in a St. Louis courtroom Wednesday to a federal prostitution charge and was sentenced to three years in prison. 

Leonard T. Taylor, 55, admitted that he transported a woman to Missouri, Illinois, Texas and Iowa in May and June of 2017 so that she could engage in prostitution. The pair boarded a Greyhound bus in Dallas on June 23, 2017, and took it to St. Louis, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins said during Wednesday's hearing.

Based out of a motel at Interstate 44 and Hampton Avenue, Taylor set up online ads for the woman. But after three days, "Taylor grew agitated with the lack of customers," Collins said. They argued and Taylor assaulted the woman. Motel staff called police and officers arrived to see Taylor running away, Collins said.

Taylor pleaded guilty to a charge of interstate transportation of an individual to engage in prostitution. Both sides agreed to the three-year sentence.

Taylor told U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber that he wanted "an opportunity to start over" with his life.

Leonard Taylor

A jail booking photo of Leonard T. Taylor.

 Robert Patrick
