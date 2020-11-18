Mississippi man caught in St. Louis gets 3 years for promoting prostitution

ST. LOUIS — A man from Mississippi pleaded guilty to a federal prostitution charge Wednesday and was sentenced to three years in prison.

Leonard T. Taylor, 55, admitted that he transported a woman to Missouri, Illinois, Texas and Iowa in May and June of 2017 so that she could engage in prostitution. The pair boarded a Greyhound bus in Dallas on June 23, 2017 and took it to St. Louis, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dianna Collins said during Wednesday's hearing.

Based out of the Red Roof Inn at Interstate 44 and Hampton Avenue, Taylor set up online ads for the woman. But after three days, "Taylor grew agitated with the lack of customers," Collins said. They argued, and Taylor assaulted the woman. Motel staff called police, who arrived to see Taylor running away, with a laptop and wearing only one shoe, Taylor said.

Taylor pleaded guilty to a charge of interstate transportation of an individual to engage in prostitution. Both sides agreed to recommend the three-year sentence.

Taylor told U.S. District Judge E. Richard Webber that he wanted "an opportunity to start over" with his life.

