ST. CHARLES — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey addressed almost 1,000 people gathered Tuesday morning in St. Charles for an annual breakfast that honors officers killed in the line of duty.

The memorial event, hosted by the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association, included representatives from nearly 50 local police departments.

Bailey expressed his support for law enforcement during his speech and said his office would carry out its duties to ensure justice is served.

"It is a privilege to be here today," he said. "To be here amongst so many heroes, men and women in uniforms who serve our communities and make our streets safer every day and are willing to put their lives on the line to do it. I can't thank you enough."

The breakfast, which has been held for 31 years, featured major civic and police leaders throughout the region, including St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann. Both counties’ prosecuting attorneys, Wesley Bell and Joseph McCulloch, also attended.

As St. Charles County’s new top prosecutor, McCulloch has been on the job for about a week and spoke about his father who was killed in the line of duty almost 60 years ago.

“Although I was just a kid at the time, I remember that evening very vividly today,” he said. “So I also want to recognize the families of those who were left behind.”

In addition to expressing gratitude toward the region's fallen officers and their families, Bell alluded to a looming prosecutorial shake-up as Gov. Mike Parson decides who will fill St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's seat. She resigned Friday, effective June 1.

“Things are going to be changing very soon in this region,” Bell said. “But it is going to require all of us coming together to work for the good of this region. And so I hope that we are all on board to make certain we are helping our brothers and sisters in St. Louis city in this transition.”

The breakfast’s emcee, ESPN sportscaster Joe Buck, also welcomed St. Louis police Chief Robert Tracy, who took over the department in January. Buck said he seems like the right man for the job and joked about Tracy’s support of the New York Yankees.