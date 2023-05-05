ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Friday said he would not dismiss his lawsuit seeking St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner's removal until she leaves office, making way for the continued collection of documents and evidence.

"I don't stop punching until the bell rings," Bailey said in an interview. "The fight's not over."

Gardner announced Thursday she would resign June 1 after months of complaints over dysfunction in her office and weeks of resisting calls for her removal. In a letter addressed to Gov. Mike Parson announcing her departure, she made no mention of the turmoil in her office nor extensive staff departures. Instead, she said she was trying to prevent the state Legislature from passing a bill that would strip her of most of her power.

In an interview, Bailey railed against her decision to stay in office for another month and pledged to keep collecting documents from her office, including emails, case records and complaints from victims. He is also seeking records from St. Louis University where Gardner is enrolled in nursing classes.

"Five days ago, the circuit attorney was thundering from the pulpit that she would have to be dragged from her office," Bailey said. "Now, all of a sudden, she brokered some deal with the Democrats in the Senate to resign after they're out of session."

He said he wanted the state legislature to pass a bill that would prevent people like Gardner who resign amid a "quo warranto" removal lawsuit or who are removed from office from running again.

"Until we get a structural fix to prevent this moving forward, I am going to proceed with my case," he said.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.