Missouri AG Eric Schmitt files brief backing Kansas City police board in budget fight with city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed a brief Thursday opposing a measure that gives Kansas City more control over the police department’s budget.

Schmitt argued that state law gives the Board of Police Commissioners control over the police department and its budget.

“Attempts to defund the police will deprive Kansas City residents of a needed police presence and exacerbate homicide and violent crime rates plaguing Kansas City and major cities across Missouri and the country,” Schmitt said in a news release.

The police board filed a lawsuit in May in Jackson County Circuit Court after the City Council approved a measure cutting the police budget back to 20% of the city’s general fund, the minimum required by state law.

The savings of $42.3 million would be reallocated to a newly devised community fund to address mental health, conflict resolution and crime prevention strategies.

The City Council’s move was lauded by local organizations who said it would give the community a voice in spending taxpayer dollars.

However, the police board has said it would disrupt services and has said the measure is an effort at “defunding” the police.