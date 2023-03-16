ST. LOUIS — Missouri's attorney general says new evidence has surfaced in his suit to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

More witnesses have come forward and additional evidence has been collected to support Gardner's removal, Attorney General Andrew Bailey said in a motion filed late Wednesday.

The motion asks the court to allow Bailey to amend his petition seeking to remove Gardner from office, alleging she has knowingly failed to perform her job as the city's chief prosecutor.

Bailey said since an initial petition was filed roughly two weeks ago, "a number of witnesses have come forward with additional, significant information that supports the petition."

"Further, the state's analysis of court files and statistical data has yielded relevant facts," the filing said.

Meanwhile, Gardner's attorneys asked a judge Wednesday evening to halt that evidence collection process by voiding a 34-point subpoena to the circuit attorney's office for records about case filings, victim complaints and copies of warrant applications.

Gardner's attorneys argue the subpoena constitutes an "inappropriate fishing expedition" and contains records for open, ongoing cases that are considered closed under the law.

"The subpoena is unreasonable and oppressive for non-party CAO to be required to produce expansive overbroad documents implicating privilege, work product and prosecutorial privilege, many of which invade public policy concerns," the filing said.

A judge will make a decision on both requests at a later time.

Later Thursday, the 22nd Judicial Circuit itself hired a lawyer to represent the courts in the case.

Court spokesperson Joel Currier said in a release that retired judge Booker T. Shaw was retained to address Bailey's "wide-ranging subpoena for records" and other matters.

Shaw, the statement said, has decades of legal experience as an attorney and judge, presiding over more than 500 trials in the 22nd Circuit, and participating in more than 1,000 cases over seven years on the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District.

Shaw has been a partner at Thompson Coburn in St. Louis since 2009.