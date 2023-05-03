ST. LOUIS — The ballooning scandals engulfing St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner continued to grow Wednesday as the Missouri attorney general took aim at Gardner's enrollment in St. Louis University's nursing program.

Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed two subpoenas Tuesday seeking all records tracking Gardner's student schedule and clinical work in the program.

"If the Circuit Attorney wants to be a nurse, she needs to cease pretending to be a prosecuting attorney," Bailey told reporters Wednesday before renewing his calls for Gardner to resign.

University spokespeople did not respond to questions Wednesday about her class schedule and specific academic program.

Gardner's office did not reply to questions Wednesday asking for clarity about the extent of her enrollment in the nursing program but issued a statement denying that enrolling at SLU hampers her work as the city's top prosecutor.

"Circuit Attorney Gardner believes the issues in our criminal justice system often relate to our broken healthcare system," the statement reads. "After serving as a line attorney at the Circuit Attorney’s Office and seeing firsthand the underlying issues that drive crime, she became a registered nurse. She continues to stay current with classes at St. Louis University to add to her training and advance her mission at the CAO. The Circuit Attorney has done this at great personal cost to her time with her family and loved ones. Any suggestion that she is not fully committed to her duties as Circuit Attorney is blatantly false."

Bailey's office filed the subpoena this week as part of a lawsuit his office filed Feb. 23 aimed at removing Gardner from office for failing to uphold her duties.

Since then, the dysfunction surrounding Gardner's office has only intensified: Nearly a third of her already depleted staff resigned in less than two months, leaving few to handle the city’s most violent felony cases. Prosecutors have failed to turn over evidence and repeatedly delayed hearings. A judge filed to hold both Gardner and one of her assistant prosecutors in contempt after no one from the office appeared for a trial and hearing in an assault case. All the while, a bill moving through the Missouri Legislature seeks to strip Gardner of most of her power.

Gardner earned a bachelor's degree in health care administration from Harris-Stowe State University in 1999 and returned to school at SLU in 2012 for a master's degree in nursing.

Bailey's subpoenas request that SLU turns over all records documenting Gardner's course of study, classes, internships, and clinical work since at least 2021. It also asks for all emails sent or received by Gardner on the same topics.

Bailey's office filed a second subpoena Tuesday to Family Care Health Centers, a primary care clinic with two locations in St. Louis, requesting documents related to any hours Gardner worked at the clinic since 2021. The office is also seeking surveillance video showing Gardner's appearances at the clinic and any emails between Gardner and clinic staff.

Bailey's lawsuit focuses on Gardner's failure to prosecute cases by dismissing charges and allowing others to languish. The suit says her office failed to keep victims informed and failed to review thousands of cases submitted by St. Louis police.

In his last act before granting Gardner’s request to switch judges in the suit, Judge John Torbitzky allowed seven of 10 allegations levied in Bailey's suit to proceed despite arguments from Gardner’s attorneys that there is no legal standing to seek her ouster.

He also rejected blanket arguments from Gardner’s office that a subpoena from the Attorney General’s office asking for a large cache of documents including emails, case records and complaints from victims should be thrown out because it’s “unduly burdensome” and compromises prosecutorial privilege. He found that Gardner’s office will be forced to provide almost all of the documents within 30 days.

Judge Thomas N. Chapman, of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, was appointed Wednesday to oversee the case. Chapman was appointed to the bench by Republican Gov. Mike Parson in 2018.

"There are rumors circulating around Jefferson City and St. Louis about potential resignations and I'm here to tell you we will pursue this case unless and until such time as she resigns and commits to not running for office in the future," Bailey told reporters Wednesday.