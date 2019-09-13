ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Friday he will refer 12 cases of alleged sexual abuse by Roman Catholic clergy to local prosecutors for further investigation and possible prosecution.
“Since I took office, one of my top priorities has been conducting a thorough, exhaustive review of allegations of abuse by clergy members in the Roman Catholic Church. Today, as a result of that review, we are announcing that we will refer 12 cases of alleged abuse to local prosecutors for further investigation and possible prosecution — more referrals than any other state attorney general,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt, at a press conference held in downtown St. Louis, said as part of an investigation initiated last year, his investigators reviewed “every available personnel record” of every priest serving in the four dioceses in Missouri, dating back to 1945.
That includes more than 2,000 priests and 300 deacons, seminarians and religious women, he said.
Missouri has four Roman Catholic dioceses: the Archdiocese of St. Louis, the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau, and the Diocese of Jefferson City.
Schmitt’s investigation uncovered a total of 163 priests or clergy accused of sexual abuse or misconduct against minors. Of that number, 83 are dead. Forty-six and the remaining 80 cases could not be prosecuted because of the statue of limitations, he said. One case is still under open investigation.
Schmitt said his investigators spoke to all survivors of abuse or their family members who contacted his office to “listen their story and get their account of abuse.”
The attorney general’s report comes little more than a year after Schmitt’s predecessor, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, announced his office would review records from four Catholic Church dioceses in Missouri.
The Archdiocese of St. Louis on July 26 released names of 61 clergy with substantiated allegations of sexual abuse of a minor and three who possessed child pornography. The archdiocese added the names of two alleged abusers on Aug. 30. But the list lacked details about the accusations or information about what parishes the clergy served.
Twenty-six clergy identified in the list had never been publicly reported to have been accused of abuse, according to a Post-Dispatch review.
Schmitt also released a list of five recommendations to the Catholic church to “ensure that our most vulnerable are protected moving forward.” Those recommendations are:
• The Church “assume greater responsibility and oversight over all religious order priests and priests visiting or relating from other dioceses to subject them to the same procedures and oversight with regard to youth protection and clergy abuse as if there were diocesan priests.”
• That independent review boards set up by dioceses be “composed entirely of lay people.”
• The dioceses should review all past claims and subject them to careful scrutiny, and “not wait for victims who made the effort before 2002 to present reports of abuse.”
• That decisions by independent review boards to seek laicization of clergy — dismissing them from the clerical state — “should be publicly disclosed without delay.”
• “A robust program on notification and supervision of priests removed from public ministry or from the clerical state should be undertaken.”
In a statement provided by Schmitt’s office, Donna B. Doucette, executive director of Voice of the Faithful, said, “Missouri’s attorney general joins others across the country in investigating crimes that have long been kept secret in the Church.
“The crimes of abusers do not diminish the many good works of other priests, but we decry the attitude of secrecy and the lack of accountability that has kept the Church hierarchy from resolving the scandal and holding those who have covered it up accountable.”
Schmitt’s 329-page report is available online here: ago.mo.gov
