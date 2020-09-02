Missouri agency in charge of police discipline, training to host virtual listening session Wednesday

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, wrote Parson a letter in June pushing him to use his appointment power to fill three vacancies on the board with diverse candidates. She also said he could work with the commission to overhaul training requirements and de-emphasize the use of force.

The new appointees are Gary Hill, who serves as chief of police at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, and Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.

Officer discipline through POST is a multi-step process that begins with a POST investigation, goes through the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission, and can end in the director of public safety revoking a police officer's license or placing it on probation or suspension.

POST revoked 60 police licences from 2015 to 2019, according to department records. In that same time, 196 officers voluntarily surrendered their licenses through the disciplinary process.

By state law, POST is not allowed to release a police officer's record of past disciplinary actions or release dates of employment at past departments.

POST also updates continuing training requirements for police in the state. All law enforcement officers must complete 24 hours each year to maintain their license.