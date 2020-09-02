Missouri agency in charge of police discipline, training to host virtual listening session Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY — Members of the public can offer comments Wednesday afternoon to the Missouri state agency tasked with law enforcement licensing, discipline and training.
Missouri Peace Officer Standards and Training, known as POST, is hosting its final of two listening sessions that will be used to consider changes to the state's oversight of police. The session is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The department said in a statement earlier this month that its leadership is "interested in gaining feedback from both the public and law enforcement officers as they review current training curriculum and Missouri’s disciplinary process."
The session will review results from more than 1,600 survey responses that POST, a part of the state Department of Public Safety, received this month. Members of the public can submit comments and questions by email in the virtual meeting.
Two phone lines are available to call in and a WebEx link is also available.
Ways to listen:
Line One: Call 650-479-3207 and use the access code: 133 643 4469. Use the following web address with the password: Bfbqa2VYY32 https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=ecf51c7646d28a34c0b925d68c2ca5930
Line Two: Call 650-479-3207 and use the access code 133 884 0241. Use the following web address with event password vjMiqSkf976: https://stateofmo.webex.com/stateofmo/onstage/g.php?MTID=e35479de125654023b638966f4be21dc8
Additional comments from the public can be sent in by email to mosema@sema.dps.mo.gov.
POST is an 11-member group made up primarily of members of law enforcement who are responsible for creating the curriculum for police basic training and continuing education and overseeing the disciplinary process for police officer licenses.
Gov. Mike Parson appointed two new members to the board in June after criticism over vacant spots and expired terms. The governor also announced at the time that he is considering changes to the program as part of a broader effort to address concerns about policing.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, wrote Parson a letter in June pushing him to use his appointment power to fill three vacancies on the board with diverse candidates. She also said he could work with the commission to overhaul training requirements and de-emphasize the use of force.
The new appointees are Gary Hill, who serves as chief of police at Lincoln University in Jefferson City, and Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.
Officer discipline through POST is a multi-step process that begins with a POST investigation, goes through the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission, and can end in the director of public safety revoking a police officer's license or placing it on probation or suspension.
POST revoked 60 police licences from 2015 to 2019, according to department records. In that same time, 196 officers voluntarily surrendered their licenses through the disciplinary process.
By state law, POST is not allowed to release a police officer's record of past disciplinary actions or release dates of employment at past departments.
POST also updates continuing training requirements for police in the state. All law enforcement officers must complete 24 hours each year to maintain their license.
In addition to licensing and discipline, POST also performs background checks to screen potential officers and distributes funding to local police to pay for training. The money is raised from a surcharge of $1 in criminal cases.
Last year, lawmakers allocated $950,000 for the training.
More information on POST's work can be found at dps.mo.gov/dir/programs/post/
Erin Heffernan • 314-340-8145
@erinheff on Twitter
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.