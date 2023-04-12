ST. LOUIS — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office represented the office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner in a hearing Wednesday despite waging an ongoing campaign to remove Gardner as the city's top prosecutor.

The attorney general's office is seeking to overturn the dismissal of robbery and murder cases against two St. Louis-area women — Rachel Nixon, 34, and Karen Ann Quinn, 44 — who were among four charged in a fatal 2018 robbery plot in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood.

The cases were dismissed last year when City Circuit Judge Michael Noble found that city prosecutors had failed to turn over key evidence, including a report of Quinn's statement to federal investigators.

Such evidence problems have been increasingly common as Gardner's understaffed office, which has lost lawyers by the dozen in recent years, has struggled to prepare for trials. Prosecutors have been sanctioned and scolded by judges, and they've frequently dismissed and refiled cases to restart the legal process when they were not ready to proceed with trial.

The evidence problems in Nixon and Quinn's cases were cited in Bailey's lawsuit to remove Gardner from office, filed in February.

During Wednesday's hearing, Judge Gary Gaertner questioned whether Richard Starnes, the lawyer representing Bailey's office, had a conflict of interest in representing St. Louis prosecutors.

Starnes argued it was not a conflict, in part because they were asked to represent Gardner's office long before the lawsuit was filed. And, he said, it is standard practice for the office of the attorney general to represent local prosecutors' offices on appeals.

Starnes acknowledged "mistakes were made by the Circuit Attorney's Office" in handling evidence, as outlined in the removal lawsuit, but the attorney general's interest was "to seek justice."

He said prosecutors were not required to turn over the evidence in the case because they didn't have it: It was in the hands of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, he said.

Attorneys for Nixon and Quinn were granted extra time to file briefs to argue whether there was a conflict of interest. They also argued that Judge Noble was correct to dismiss the cases because prosecutors are legally required to obtain key items from law enforcement and turn them over to the defense.

Judges will later make a decision about the case and any potential conflicts.