JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey on Thursday launched proceedings to remove St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner from office, calling her time as the city's top prosecutor "neglect in office."

Bailey, a Republican, filed the “writ of quo warranto,” a civil lawsuit that challenges an elected official's right to hold office, one minute after Gardner failed to meet his ultimatum calling on her to resign by noon Thursday.

The filing emphasizes three claims against Gardner— failure to prosecute cases by dismissing charges and allowing others to "languish," failure to keep victims informed and neglecting duties by failing to file charges for other crimes, Bailey said.

The move comes as Gardner, a Democrat, faces a chorus of public officials, including former allies, calling for her to step down. Criticism over her six years in office reached a tipping point this week after a 17-year-old volleyball player from Tennessee lost her legs in a crash involving a man out of jail, despite violating bond on pending robbery charges dozens of times.

Bailey's filing will launch a series of hearings over Gardner's record and right to hold elected office in St. Louis Circuit Court. Should she be removed, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, said he will appoint a replacement.

"This is about the rule of law and about justice," Bailey said in a Thursday press conference in Jefferson City. "Instead of protecting victims, which is her obligation, she's creating more victims by neglect in office."

The Circuit Attorney's Office had not yet directly responded this week to the calls for registration or Bailey's filing. She is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in St. Louis' Carnahan Courthouse.

Bailey said Thursday morning that his office will move as "expeditiously as possible" in their effort to remove Gardner, but the St. Louis circuit court will control the timeline of the removal case.

"We will present our evidence and try and get our day in court as quickly as possible," Bailey said Thursday.

Gov. Parson also called for Gardner to resign, saying her office affects the entire state.

“I will tell you it’s not a St. Louis issue. Thousands upon thousands of Missourians go to that city every day,” Parson said. “It affects all of us.”

The filing Thursday is not the first time the rare "quo warranto" maneuver has been used to challenge a prosecutor in Missouri.

Former Attorney General Chris Koster, a Democrat, used the same approach to seek the removal of Dent County prosecutor Jessica Sparks in 2009. Sparks resigned before the case concluded.

In the recent scandal, Janae Edmondson, of Tennessee, was pinned between two cars and had both of her legs amputated after the crash this past weekend. She was visiting St. Louis for a volleyball tournament at the America’s Center.

Daniel Riley, 21, is charged with speeding on a downtown street and causing the crash. He was out on bond despite dozens of house arrest violations for a 2020 robbery charge that was dismissed and re-filed last year.