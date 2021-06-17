Missouri Attorney General Schmitt's prosecutors pulled from federal violent crime cases

He said local law enforcement ended up either being supportive or neutral on the bill because “they believe the same thing. They believe that in the end, the end-product that we came up with was a good bill. It was a good compromise, and that they would still be able to work with federal partners on, you know, putting away the really bad guys.”

Throughout the legislative session, Schmitt, who is running for the U.S. Senate, declined to comment on the act, including how it may affect the Safer Streets initiative.

"I don’t think we’ll comment on the bill at this stage," Nuelle, Schmitt's spokesman, said on Jan. 20, the day Missouri sheriffs raised concerns about the proposal in a Senate hearing.

In late February, when Schmitt's office said the Safer Streets program had resulted in 516 federal charges and 356 firearms taken off the streets since its launch in 2019, Nuelle was similarly reluctant to weigh in on the bill's possible effects.

Nuelle declined to weigh in again in late April, when the Senate was debating the legislation.

"We’re going to stick to no comment for now," he said.

In bill-review documents provided to Parson’s office, the Department of Public Safety warned the measure could affect federal relationships.