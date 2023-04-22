JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri last week became the first state to join a national program aimed at improving the success of people leaving prison and those on probation or parole.

Reentry 2030's mission is to make advances in reentry and reintegration efforts on a national level by 2030.

The program's goals include passing policies that increase access to reentry programs and advancing racial equity.

The Missouri Department of Corrections said its first effort as part of the campaign was to establish an employment goal for people leaving prison.

"By 2030, we will expand collaborations and partnerships with public and private entities to connect incarcerated Missourians to employment and to prepare them to maintain their employment," the department wrote in a statement.

The department aims to make sure all incarcerated Missourians who need them receive career services, for 85% of formerly incarcerated Missourians to be employed within 30 days of release and for 80% of formerly incarcerated Missourians to maintain their employment for at least nine months after release.

More than 13,000 Missourians are released from state prisons each year and 53,000 are on probation or parole, according to the department.

"Now we’re ready to take reentry to the next level," the agency said.