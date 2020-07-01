Missouri broadcasters net state money in legal fight over alcohol ads

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri has written a check for more than $550,000 to close out a long-running lawsuit over the state’s strict limits on alcohol advertising.

The money was paid out in May to the Missouri Broadcasters Association after a federal judge ordered the state to cover legal expenses in the case.

In an earlier decision, U.S. District Judge Douglas Harpool struck down limits on advertising beer and liquor sales, saying the state failed to provide any “credible and substantial evidence” that there’s a relationship between advertising and alcohol consumption.

Previously, the state’s Discount Advertising Prohibition Regulation barred stores, bars and restaurants from advertising a special sale price, rebate or discount.

The judge also agreed with broadcasters, restaurants, bars and wine producers that the regulations violated free speech rights.

“The challenged regulations and statute violate the First Amendment to the United States Constitution and are unconstitutional,” Harpool wrote.

The case began winding through the legal system in 2013 with the broadcasters association covering the legal bills for a Springfield winery, a bar in St. Joseph and the Zimmer Radio Group.

The payout was included in the Missouri Attorney General’s latest monthly report on legal expenses.

