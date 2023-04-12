JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri has inked a contract worth up to $3.4 million to purchase an app designed to protect students and school employees during an active shooter event.

In bidding documents posted Wednesday, the state will pay Texas-based Raptor Technologies $1 million in the first year of the contract for a mobile phone-based panic button that informs police and other school officials of emergency situations.

The contract has two renewal clauses.

The app is seen as an alternative to a statewide crackdown on the availability of firearms at a time when the nation has seen 15 mass shootings this year. Republicans who control state government are opposed to red flag laws and other limits on ownership of guns.

In addition to calling 911, the app also notifies a separate network of first responders that a shooting or armed intrusion has occurred at a specific location, enabling the nearest law enforcement officer to get to the scene as quickly as possible.

In its bid, Raptor said it is a “trusted school safety partner” to over 37,000 schools nationwide, including some that have been the scenes of mass killings.

“Users can alert others to a threat, summon help for any type of situation, group message with other staff and law enforcement, directly call and text 9-1-1, share user locations with law enforcement, and integrate plans and school maps within the application,” the company said.

Once the contract is finalized, Raptor will have 30 days to reach out to school districts and charter schools throughout Missouri to make sure officials are aware of the app.

The purchase of the app comes as St. Louis school and police officials received high marks for their response to an active shooter in October at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School, which resulted in the death of a student and a teacher.

Rapid response times allowed police to be on the scene and kill the shooter within 14 minutes of the first alert going out.

Along with the new app, Gov. Mike Parson in February signed a mid-year budget adjustment that includes $20 million to help school districts upgrade safety features in their buildings, ranging from door locks, bleeding control kits and automatic external defibrillators.

“While threats of violence are something we never want to see in our classrooms, we must be prepared and have proper resources and response plans in place,” Parson said at the time.

In addition, Parson also has recommended an additional $50 million in the next budget year to further support school safety efforts.