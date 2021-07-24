Missouri Circle of Hope owners out on bond after COVID claim

“There is no medical documentation to substantiate this, and no evidence to show that he is in need of medical care beyond that available in the jail,” the response said. “Furthermore, if Defendant Boyd Householder does in fact have covid, and if he requires hospitalization, the jail can certainly make arrangements to transport Defendant to a hospital, as they would with any inmate needing such medical care.”

Contacted late Friday afternoon, the Cedar County Jail and sheriff’s office said top officials had already left for the day.

The previous week, the couple were moved from the Vernon County Jail to the Webster County Jail so Stephanie Householder could be closer to a medical facility that could treat her blood clot. But on Thursday afternoon, Woody requested new bond hearings for both Householders, saying the jails didn’t want to house them because Boyd had contracted COVID and Stephanie needed better medical care.

In court filings, Woody said that Stephanie Householder was suffering from a blood clotting disorder that had caused a clot to form in her right foot. He said she was told by medical staff that she might lose her foot if it wasn’t properly treated and that the jail did not have the facilities or medical care system necessary to do that.