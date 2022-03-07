Missouri considers plan to make drunken drivers pay child support

JEFFERSON CITY — A Jefferson County woman whose family members died in an alleged drunken-driving crash called on state lawmakers Monday to help children who lose parents in similar circumstances.

In tearful testimony before the House Crime Prevention Committee, Cecilia Williams called for the passage of “Bentley’s Law,” which would require drunken drivers to pay child support if they kill the parents of a minor.

“The offenders who kill the parents have to have some kind of responsibility,” Williams said. “When you take that money away from them, it’s a constant reminder.”

Williams launched the effort in April, after an accident claimed the lives of her son Cordell Williams, 30; his fiancée 25-year-old Lacey Newton; and their 4-month-old son, Cordell Shawn Michael Williams.

Newton and Williams also had two young sons who survived; Williams is now caring for them. The proposed law is named for one of the boys, Bentley.

Under legislation sponsored by Rep. Mike Henderson, R-Bonne Terre, drunken drivers who cause the death of a parent or parents would have to pay child support to a surviving spouse, or the relatives raising the victim's children, until those children turn 18 years old.

“We’re just trying to get them to take some responsibility for these kids moving forward,” Henderson told the panel.

Court records show David Thurby of Fenton is scheduled to stand trial in Jefferson County in September after being charged with three counts of driving while intoxicated in connection with the Williams family deaths.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thurby’s vehicle rear-ended the couple’s car on Highway 30, forcing it off the road and into a tree, where it caught fire. A preliminary test found that Thurby had a blood-alcohol level of 0.192, more than twice the legal limit, police said.

The legislation says if a person who is ordered to pay child maintenance because of a drunken driving death is incarcerated and unable to pay, that person shall have up to one year after release from prison to begin paying.

Similar legislation also is advancing in the Tennessee House after Williams lobbied for the measure there.

Lawmakers in Missouri did not vote on the proposal Monday, but could later this month.

The legislation is House Bill 1954.

