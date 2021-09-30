 Skip to main content
Missouri domestic violence advocate gets probation for federal fraud
Missouri domestic violence advocate gets probation for federal fraud

ST. LOUIS — A woman who ran a domestic violence shelter in Kirksville was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation for wire fraud and ordered to repay $155,000 to the Missouri Department of Social Services. 

U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Clark also fined Kimberly LeBaron $25,000.

LeBaron, 62, pleaded guilty to a wire fraud charge in U.S. District Court in St. Louis in June and admitted misusing money from a federal Victims of Crime Administrators grant that was passed through the Missouri Department of Social Services.

LeBaron was executive director of Victim Support Services, a nonprofit that provided shelter, advocacy and assistance to victims of domestic violence, assault and other crises.

LeBaron submitted invoices to the state inflating the number of victims that were staying at the shelter "far beyond" reality, her plea says. In many cases, the organization turned away victims, while falsely claiming the shelter was full.

LeBaron's lawyer said she was trying to prop up the nonprofit, but Clark pointed out that at least some of the money went to LeBaron's "substantial salary."

LeBaron lawyer Gerald Mueller had argued for probation, citing LeBaron's serious health problems and her past work in the community.  

