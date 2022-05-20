Missouri Ethics Commission, lacking members, again fails to act on complaint

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Ethics Commission this week took no action on a complaint against two Kansas City-area school board members accused of violating district purchasing policies.

Elizabeth Ziegler, executive director of the commission, said in a letter dated Thursday that the commission couldn't act on the Feb. 18 complaint within state law's required 90-day timeframe because the commission has lacked a quorum since March 16.

The complaint, according to the letter, accused two members of the Hickman Mills School Board — Daron McGee and Byron Townsend — of violating school board purchasing policies.

The ethics commission doesn't release copies of complaints it receives, and the letter doesn't detail the allegations against the two school board members.

But the Kansas City Star Editorial Board reported in February that a complaint accused McGee and Townsend of spending more than $16,000 during an August retreat, without board approval.

The complaint also raised questions about a contract with Fields and Brown LLC for legal services at more than $200 per hour, the Star reported.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office was "looking into" the complaint, the Star reported at the time. On Friday, a spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McGee, a former state legislator, resigned from the Missouri House in 2019 after a separate ethics investigation found he made inappropriate advances toward his employee, later resulting in the employee's termination.

The Missouri Ethics Commission, meanwhile, has taken "no action" on numerous complaints since April due to a lack of a quorum after members' terms expired.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, has said the governor intends to appoint replacements on June 1.

