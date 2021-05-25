Missouri farmer escapes prison term for his role in scheme that cheated consumers

A Chillicothe, Missouri, farmer has been sentenced to probation for helping his friend and employer perpetrate one of the biggest and longest-running frauds in the history of American agriculture.

Steven Whiteside, 57, pleaded guilty in December to signing a document that allowed Randy Constant to misrepresent conventionally grown crops as higher-priced organic grain.

Federal prosecutors recommended that Whiteside serve one year in prison, the maximum under the sentencing guidelines, followed by a year of supervised release and pay a $55,000 fine for his role in Constant’s long-running scheme that the government maintained had undermined consumer confidence in the organic food industry.

In their sentencing memorandum, prosecutors said Whiteside would be getting off easy with only a year in prison because “in a very real sense the loss figure used to calculate Defendant’s total offense level understates the harm caused by Defendant’s conduct.” Whiteside received $177,000 for grain that Constant resold to animal feed producers at a high price because it was supposedly organic.