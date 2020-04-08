Missouri first responders with COVID-19 eligible for workers compensation

Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday said an emergency rule will allow firefighters, police and other first responders to get workers’ compensation if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are quarantined because of it. The rule creates the assumption, Parson said, that the first responder was exposed to the virus while on duty.
The order will take effect in 10 days but apply retroactively to cover first responders who already have been diagnosed with the virus or are under quarantine, Parson and Missouri Department of Labor Director Anna Hui said at a news conference announcing the emergency rule.
Jefferson City Police Officer Jeremy Bowman said the virus has impacted first responders across the state, including eight officers in St. Louis who have it and 55 who are quarantined, 13 officers in Springfield who are quarantined and several awaiting results, and five in Kansas City with the virus and 25 quarantined.
"Many many law enforcement agencies and fire departments around the state are having similar experiences," Bowman said. "To be clear, nearly every first responder agency in the state will have a diminished workforce because of COVID-19 illness or quarantine protocols. As police officers, we never know if the next person we encounter might be exposing us to coronavirus."
Knowing the virus will now be treated as a duty-related illness "will allow peace of mind" for officers and their families, Bowman added.
Mark Woolbright, with the International Association of Fire Fighters, said in an interview that he knows of at least 10 firefighters who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the 70 fire districts he represents in most of St. Louis County and St. Charles County. "We've had a bunch that are quarantined," he said. Now, instead of the firefighters using sick leave, they will be eligible for workers compensation because the illness is considered work-related, he said.
Parson, a former sheriff in Polk County, said Tuesday, "Our first responders risk themselves every day, especially right now." He said the state continues to struggle to make sure the first responders have the gear they need to protect themselves against the virus.
Woolbright, a fire captain with the Pattonville Fire Protection District, said it can be a scary time for firefighters, paramedics and EMTs. "This is a big deal, this is a really big deal to our members." He said it should bring some relief to first responders especially as they head into the next few weeks when the pandemic is expected to peak in Missouri. Woolbright is second district vice president for the International Association of Fire Fighters.
The St. Louis Police Officers Association, the union representing rank-and-file officers with the St. Louis Police Department, said the emergency rule was a "game changer."
Jeff Roorda, business manager for the union, said that current workers compensation regulations put the burden on the employee to show that an injury or disease happened in the line of duty. Parson has done "a good thing for our cops today and we can't thank him enough," Roorda said in a statement.
