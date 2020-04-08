Missouri first responders with COVID-19 eligible for workers compensation

Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday said an emergency rule will allow firefighters, police and other first responders to get workers’ compensation if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 or are quarantined because of it. The rule creates the assumption, Parson said, that the first responder was exposed to the virus while on duty.

The order will take effect in 10 days but apply retroactively to cover first responders who already have been diagnosed with the virus or are under quarantine, Parson and Missouri Department of Labor Director Anna Hui said at a news conference announcing the emergency rule.

Jefferson City Police Officer Jeremy Bowman said the virus has impacted first responders across the state, including eight officers in St. Louis who have it and 55 who are quarantined, 13 officers in Springfield who are quarantined and several awaiting results, and five in Kansas City with the virus and 25 quarantined.

"Many many law enforcement agencies and fire departments around the state are having similar experiences," Bowman said. "To be clear, nearly every first responder agency in the state will have a diminished workforce because of COVID-19 illness or quarantine protocols. As police officers, we never know if the next person we encounter might be exposing us to coronavirus."