Missouri Gov. Parson issues 17 pardons, commutes 1 sentence

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced he has issued pardons for 17 people and commutated the prison sentence of one person, but did not immediately provide details.

The move is part of Parson's pledge to reduce a backlog of thousands of clemency requests that he inherited when he took office in 2018. Parson said his office would provide more information on his latest round of pardons "once families are notified."

Earlier this month, Parson identified 17 people who received clemency in late February, issuing 15 pardons for people who weren't incarcerated and commutations of prison terms for two inmates.

Parson, a Republican, issued two previous rounds of clemency decisions, in December and February.

His office said the overall number of pending clemency applications is down to 3,250 from nearly 3,700 in December.

