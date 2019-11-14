JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday appointed Amanda Bundren McNelley an associate circuit judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit, which covers St. Louis County.
The position became vacant with Renee Hardin-Tammons' elevation to circuit judge.
According to a news release, McNelley, of Kirkwood, specializes in family law at Sandberg Phoenix & von Gontard P.C. She earned a degree in business administration from Saint Louis University and a law degree from Washburn University School of Law in Topeka, Kansas, according to the release.