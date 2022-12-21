Missouri Governor calls on help of the state's National Guard ahead of winter storm

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced on Wednesday he signed an executive order to dispatch 500 members of the Missouri National Guard to help travelers because of an anticipated winter storm this week.

Members of the Missouri National Guard will be positioned around the state to support the Missouri State Highway Patrol as an upcoming winter storm is expected to impact most of the country, according to the National Weather Service.

On Tuesday, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) held a press conference confirming they are about 1,000 workers short.

“Tomorrow’s weather has the potential to be very dangerous for motorists. Not just the snow, but the bitter temperatures that are accompanying with it,” said Cpl. Dallas Thompson of MSHP. Authorities advised all to stay home. Those who must travel should avoid ice and snow-covered roads, and have an emergency kit. Thompson also advised motorists to turn on headlights, fill up gas tanks, keep a charged phone and pack jumper cables, water and gloves.

The St. Louis area is under a winter storm warning until midnight on Friday. Area residents can expect to see up to 3 inches of snow on Thursday in addition to wind gusts of up to 36 miles per hour. Wind chills could be below 30 degrees, NWS reports. Thursday's high is predicted to be 34 degrees.

During MoDOT's Tuesday's press conference, they advised motorists who have to travel to give crews and snow plow operators plenty of room to work. MoDOT will focus on clearing the highways and interstates first, and then hit other high-volume routes.

"It could be though that folks may not see a snow plow on their route for an extended amount of time," said Michelle Forneris, an assistant district engineer for MoDOT.

When temperatures are as low as they are expected to be on Thursday, chemicals used to treat roads take a longer time to be effective, according to Bob Becker, a district maintenance engineer for MoDOT. He also advised motorists that cleared roads could become clogged soon afterward due to the wind.

Those who need assistance on the road can call 1-800-525-5555. MoDOT’s traveler information map can be found here: https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html