JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Highway Patrol is poised to spend up to $2.8 million to build an outdoor shooting range facility.
The project, inserted into last year’s state budget, includes ranges for practicing with rifles, pistols and shotguns, as well as an explosives detonation area and a 49-person classroom facility.
Highway Patrol spokesman John Hotz said the agency does not have an outdoor range.
“We only have a 25-yard indoor range,” Hotz said. “We currently must utilize ranges that are owned by other state or local agencies and in some cases private gun clubs. We, of course, are subject to their schedules and must travel to their locations.”
Hotz said the range will be used by the patrol 20 weeks a year. It also may be used by other agencies in the mid-Missouri area.
The range will be located on property already owned by the state on Missouri 179, north of Jefferson City.
Bids for the construction work are expected to be opened in October.