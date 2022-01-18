Missouri Highway Patrol sends errant alert about searching for vehicle from Batman

Why so serious?
The Missouri Highway Patrol on Tuesday evening sent out an errant alert that said authorities were searching for a purple and green 1978 Dodge 3700GT in Gotham City, Missouri.
The problem: It was intended as a test message. There is no Gotham City, Missouri, and that's the vehicle used by the Joker in the 1989 film "Batman," starring Michael Keaton as the caped crusader and Jack Nicholson as the maniacal villain. The license plate in the accidental alert read "UKIDME."
The Highway Patrol sent another alert soon after the first — a "Blue Alert," which means an officer has been killed or seriously injured in the line of duty — clarifying that the first was a mistake.
This was meant to be a test message, THERE WAS NO ALERT. pic.twitter.com/VZMfEHI28c— MSHP General HQ (@MSHPTrooperGHQ) January 18, 2022
Social media immediately had a field day with the gaffe.
Is this a good time to remind everybody that the Gotham City map is really just the STL map upside down? pic.twitter.com/iLGSiYcxOT— Brendan 🍕🗳️😷 (@_bgates) January 18, 2022
so you're telling me that the joker's car from 1989's cinematic masterpiece Batman is currently terrorizing gotham city, missouri pic.twitter.com/lEahgXBDYY— The Great Value Gatsby (@ZachLeffers) January 18, 2022
*Cough* Who among us has NOT sent a very loud alert to all cell phone users in an entire state?— Beth O'Malley (@PDBeth) January 18, 2022
(Feeling sympathy for the poor state worker who realized the mistake a moment too late.)
Meanwhile, if you're still interested in the Joker's getaway-mobile, you can buy a replica for less than $25 on Amazon.