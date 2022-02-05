Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured slightly in accident.

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was slightly injured Saturday morning when his car was struck while he was working at the scene of a previous accident.

Trooper Leif A. Dezner, 26, was on the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 onto southbound Interstate 270 with his lights on. At 10:21 a.m., a 2007 Kia Spectra was traveling too fast for the icy conditions and hit the car, causing mild damage, according to a Highway Patrol report.