Missouri Highway Patrol trooper injured slightly in accident.

A Missouri Highway Patrol trooper was slightly injured Saturday morning when his car was struck while he was working at the scene of a previous accident.
Trooper Leif A. Dezner, 26, was on the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 onto southbound Interstate 270 with his lights on. At 10:21 a.m., a 2007 Kia Spectra was traveling too fast for the icy conditions and hit the car, causing mild damage, according to a Highway Patrol report.
Dezner's injuries were minor. The driver of the Spectra remained at the scene.
