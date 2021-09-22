Missouri Highway Patrol urges any victims to come forward in officer's molestation case

UPDATED Wednesday at 6 p.m. with additional information from the Missouri Highway Patrol.

STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY — The Missouri Highway Patrol is asking anyone who may have been a victim or has information on molestation allegations against a St. Louis police officer to contact the agency.

Mark S. West, a 27-year veteran of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, was charged Monday with three counts of second-degree child molestation. He was accused of touching a young girl while the two swam together on multiple occasions, according to charging documents.

Possible victims, adult or juvenile, are encouraged to contact patrol Cpl. Jason A. Ashby at (636) 300-2800 or by email at jason.ashby@mshp.dps.mo.gov.

West, 54, was charged in Ste. Genevieve County Circuit Court; the highway patrol said West lives in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri. The St. Louis Police Department said Tuesday morning that West was still employed there.

The Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff's Office was first called on Sept. 1 by a relative of the victim, who told police that the girl, who is younger than 12 years old, said West molested her while they were swimming a couple of days earlier, charging documents say. West and the girl know each other.