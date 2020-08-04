Missouri Historical Society donor data compromised as part of cyber breach

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Historical Society notified donors Monday that personal information such as their names, addresses and dates of birth may have been compromised as part of a data breach.

The breach occurred in May, MHS officials said in a statement, and they were notified in mid July by a third party, Blackbaud, that handles fundraising, payment services and other responsibilities. MHS was one of several nonprofit organizations to be impacted.

No personal financial information was stolen because it was encrypted, MHS officials said.

"Cybercriminals were able to remove a copy of a subset of data from Blackbaud's self-hosted environment before being booted from the network," the statement said. "Blackbaud asserts that the attackers were not able to fully deploy ransomware and encrypt or lock up its systems, but a ransom was still paid."

Officials said that as far as they can tell, all of the information that was accessed has been destroyed and there is "currently no evidence" of the information being used. Still, they cautioned donors to "be wary of unknown phone calls or potential email scams."

"We respect the privacy of our members and donors and hold sacred the trust given to us when donations are made to our institution," the statement said. "It is our policy to never share or sell our donor information to another institution for any reason. For this reason the Blackbaud breach is very troubling to us."

