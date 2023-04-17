JEFFERSON CITY — Legislators in the Missouri House late Monday approved a measure allowing concealed carry permit holders to possess firearms on public transportation.

The Republican-dominated chamber approved the legislation over the objections of Democrats, who criticized the bill in the wake of a Kansas City shooting in which an 84-year-old man shot a 16-year-old who knocked on his front door last week, as well as a recent shooting on the St. Louis MetroLink.

In Kansas City, the teen, Ralph Yarl, was recovering at home Monday. Andrew Lester, the white man who shot the Black teen, was charged with armed assault in the case.

"A child was gunned down for ringing a doorbell," said Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City. "We fight so hard in this room for more guns in more places, and we forget about the actual lives lost."

In the MetroLink case, a gunman fired a single shot on a train packed with Cardinals fans in the Metro East on Thursday night. The victim was acting "erratic" after boarding the train in St. Louis, a law enforcement official said last week.

"A man was acting erratically. There is nothing criminal about erratic behavior," said Rep. Richard Brown, D-Kansas City.

"We got a young boy in Kansas City who went to a doorbell and was shot, because people are scared of how people look, or whatever situation," Brown said. "The nation is looking at Missouri. ... And then we go and pass something like this?"

Rep. Adam Schnelting, R-St. Charles, said people were already bringing guns onto public transit.

"Risk is inherent in our freedom," he said. "I stand by the would-be victims, and the victims, who simply want to be able to defend themselves against the perpetrators of violence and crime."

The legislation also repeals a part of state law that bars concealed carry permit holders from carrying in places of worship without the consent of the religious organization's leadership.

The latest plan for guns on public transit — a concept that has been proposed, debated and eventually abandoned for years — now moves to the Senate for consideration. The legislative session ends May 12.

The legislation is House Bill 282.